PARIS/DUBLIN, Sept 5 Ryanair is in advanced talks to buy around 100 of a high-density version of Boeing's 737 MAX jetliner in a potential $10 billion deal that could be finalized within weeks, two people familiar with the matter said.

The move comes two months after Boeing said it was studying plans to offer more seating in its upcoming 737 MAX by introducing a modified version with 200 seats, 11 more than the current maximum.

A deal for about 100 of those aircaft could be reached as early as the middle of September, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

"Ryanair does not comment upon, or engage in, rumour or speculation," a spokesman for the airline said.

A European spokesman for Boeing Co declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Conor Humphries, Editing by Geert de Clercq)