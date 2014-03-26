By Sarah Young
LONDON, March 26 Ryanair, Europe's
largest airline by passenger numbers, said it was stepping up
its assault on rivals outside of the budget sector with plans to
lure more business customers.
Since last September Ryanair has gradually been turning its
back on its "abrupt culture" in a bid to woo new passengers from
higher-cost rivals and fill hundreds of new planes.
Chief executive Michael O'Leary said the airline would lure
business customers by flying to more convenient airports,
so-called "primary" airports, in a move which emulates low-cost
rival easyJet.
"We're talking to primary airports today that we don't
already fly to in Italy, Spain, Germany, Finland, Sweden,
Norway, Denmark..and there's a few others," he told reporters at
a press conference on Wednesday.
The company also has plans to offer customers a new service
in May.
"You're a business person, you have different needs. You may
want to fast-track through security. We're going to have a
product that's going to allow you to do that," he said.
Ryanair said improvements to its website and a policy
brought in earlier this year of allocating seats on flights were
already boosting advance bookings. For May, June and July, they
are running five percentage points ahead of where they were in
2013, O'Leary said.
easyJet has attracted more business customers since
introducing allocated seating 18 months ago, and by offering
more flexible ticketing, encroaching into the traditional
territory of legacy carriers such as Lufthansa.
Ryanair's O'Leary, known for his brusque personality and
expletive-filled rants, on Wednesday dismissed questions about
his suitability to lead the new customer-friendly Ryanair.
Further in the future, the Irishman is continuing to explore
his long-stated plan of taking the Ryanair model to compete in
the trans-Atlantic market.
"We're actively looking for aircraft. Not as Ryanair but as
a sister company," he said, adding that the company was talking
to planemakers Boeing and Airbus but the
shortage of longhaul aircraft meant that any developments were
four or five years away.
