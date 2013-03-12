BRIEF-Glycomimetics Q4 loss per share $0.36
* Glycomimetics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
DUBLIN, March 12 Ryanair is to announce a deal to buy 200 aircraft from Boeing on Sunday, the Irish Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday without citing sources.
Ryanair has said it is in talks with Boeing about a large deal it would likely be signed later in the year. Industry sources told Reuters in late January that a deal was weeks away.
A Ryanair spokesman on Tuesday said the company does not comment on "rumour or speculation."
The Irish Independent said the deal would be worth $18 billion at list prices. Boeing typically provides a significant discount to list price on large orders.
JOHANNESBURG, March 1 Net1 UEPS Technologies will pay 2 billion rand ($150 million) for a 15 percent stake in South Africa's Cell C, it said on Wednesday.
* sees U.S. February auto industry sales at 17.5 million vehicles on an annualized basis