March 4 Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* Ryanair purchases 3 additional boeing 737-800

* Valued at $280 million at current list prices, bringing its total order to 183 737 ngs, in addition to orders for 200 "gamechanger" Boeing Max 200 aircraft

* Purchase will allow Ryanair to grow its traffic to 160m customers p.a. by 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)