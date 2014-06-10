DUBLIN, June 10 Ryanair borrowed 850 million euros at an effective interest rate of under 2 percent in its debut bond auction on Tuesday, opening a new source of funding the budget carrier said would give it a significant advantage over rivals.

The seven-year bond, which will be listed on the Irish stock exchange, secured total orders of over 6 billion euros with a final coupon of 1.875 percent, half of the 3.875 percent coupon paid by rival Air France-KLM for a four-year bond last week.

Ryanair, which analysts say already has the lowest cost base of any airline in Europe, has a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and Fitch, making it the highest rated airline in the world.

Chief Financial officer Howard Millar said the financing was a significant discount to financing costs from other sources of around 3.8 percent.

"This is way ahead of anyone else. It's a significant competitive advantage," Millar said in a telephone interview.

The issue was the first of a series, he said. While the timing will be dependent on market conditions, Ryanair is unlikely to hold more than one auction per year.

He said he expected bond issuances to fund at least 50 percent of the company's current order of 180 Boeing planes, if market conditions permit. Other financing sources include export credit, sale and leaseback transactions and operating leases.

"We see this as being a significant portion of our future financing given that we have the rating and can access the markets at these rates," he said.

"We would expect more than 50 percent, subject to markets and pricing." (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by David Evans)