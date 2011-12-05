DUBLIN Dec 5 Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline, saw passenger numbers fall 8 percent to 4.68 million in November after it grounded up to 80 aircraft due to higher oil prices.

Ryanair said on Monday its load factor -- a measure of how well the carrier has sold available seats -- was 80 percent, unchanged from November 2010.

"As previously guided Ryanair's 2011/12 winter traffic will decline by approximately 4 percent as we sit up to 80 aircraft on the ground due to higher oil prices," spokesman Stephen McNamara said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dan Lalor)