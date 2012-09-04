DUBLIN, Sept 4 Ryanair Holdings PLC : * Confident its remedies package will satisfy regulators probing Aer Lingus

offer-CEO o'leary * Is seeking a stake of no more than 24.9 percent in stansted airport-CEO * In talks with 'number of potential bidders' who want airline involved in bid

for stansted airport-CEO * Stansted airport likely to be sold by end 2012 or early 2013-CEO * Says stansted airport worth 'considerably less' than its regulated asset base

of 1.3 billion STG-CEO