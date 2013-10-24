UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Ryanair Holdings PLC : * Ryanair launches 8 new Shannon routes in April 2014 * Will deliver 300,000 additional passengers P.A. and support 300 new on-site
jobs at shannon * To open 8 new routes from shannon to Berlin, Faro, Fuerteventura, Krakow,
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources