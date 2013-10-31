Oct 31 Ryanair Holdings PLC : * Ryanair announces new Knock routes from April 2014 * 3 new routes to Eindhoven, Glasgow Prestwick and Kaunas * Knock traffic will grow from 670,000 to over 750,000 per annum * Support 80 new on-site jobs at Knock * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here