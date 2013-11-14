UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Ryanair Holdings PLC : * Ryanair opens 9 new Dublin routes from April 2014 * Ryanair to create 300 direct & 1,000 indirect jobs * Increased frequencies on 8 existing routes * Almeria, Bari, Basel, Bucharest, chania, comiso, lisbon, marrakesh, Prague &
increased flights on 8 existing routes * Will deliver an additional 700,000 passengers p.a. * Support 700 new on-site jobs at Dublin airport * 300 new jobs will be in addition to 1,000 indirect jobs to be created at
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources