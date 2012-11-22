UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 22 Ryanair Holdings PLC : * Ryanair announces 40% cuts at Budapest as Hochtief fails to offer competitive
costs * Closure of 10 routes and loss of over 280 weekly flights from 10 January 2013 * 10 routes, 800,000 passengers & 800 jobs lost at Budapest airport * Ryanair's Budapest traffic will fall by 800,000 pax p.a * Leading to the loss of up to 800 "on-site" jobs
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources