LONDON Nov 22 Ryanair Holdings PLC : * Ryanair announces 40% cuts at Budapest as Hochtief fails to offer competitive

costs * Closure of 10 routes and loss of over 280 weekly flights from 10 January 2013 * 10 routes, 800,000 passengers & 800 jobs lost at Budapest airport * Ryanair's Budapest traffic will fall by 800,000 pax p.a * Leading to the loss of up to 800 "on-site" jobs