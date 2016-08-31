LONDON Aug 31 Ryanair will slow its UK capacity growth from 15 percent this year to 6 percent in 2017 as it reacts to the uncertainty created by Brexit, the Irish carrier said on Wednesday.

Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Europe's biggest low-cost airline Ryanair, said it would not be basing new aircraft in Britain following the country's vote to leave the EU in June.

Had Britain not voted for Brexit, O'Leary said Ryanair would have grown its UK operations by double digits next year.

O'Leary also called on Britain's government to build three new runways, one at each of London's biggest airports - Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)