(Corrects in headline and story text to show funds to be
distributed via B-share scheme, not share buyback)
DUBLIN, Sept 24 Ryanair is to distribute
the 398 million euros ($445 million) it earned from the sale of
its 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus to shareholders
before the end of the year, the airline said on Thursday.
The company will distribute the funds via a B-share scheme
which is subject to approval at an emergency general meeting,
bringing the total funds returned by Ryanair to shareholders
this year to 800 million euros.
($1 = 0.8934 euros)
