(Corrects in headline and story text to show funds to be distributed via B-share scheme, not share buyback)

DUBLIN, Sept 24 Ryanair is to distribute the 398 million euros ($445 million) it earned from the sale of its 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus to shareholders before the end of the year, the airline said on Thursday.

The company will distribute the funds via a B-share scheme which is subject to approval at an emergency general meeting, bringing the total funds returned by Ryanair to shareholders this year to 800 million euros. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Clarke and David Holmes)