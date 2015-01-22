(Refiled to remove extraneous word "the" in 14th paragraph
By Conor Humphries and Victoria Bryan
DUBLIN Jan 21 Having been at the financial
controls since Ryanair's traffic has climbed from under
1 million passengers a year to over 90 million, Howard Millar is
confident no upstart can repeat that performance.
"That (low-cost) train has left the station a long time ago
and I think it will be increasingly difficult for start-ups to
gain any traction," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an
annual aviation finance gathering in Dublin.
Millar, who stepped down last month as chief financial
officer after nearly 23 years at the company, where he will
still have a role as a non-executive director, said he cannot
see either the continent's established giants or a newcomer
having the opportunities Ryanair had when he joined.
Instead the sector will be dominated by a handful of
all-powerful carriers, with Lufthansa, Air France-KLM
and British Airways owner IAG focusing on
long-haul, conceding the short-haul market to Ryanair and its
nearest rival easyJet.
A new player would struggle to get financing or planes as
cheaply as Ryanair and would struggle to compete with its huge
economies of scale and market presence, he said.
And the so-called legacy carriers will ultimately have to
concede that they can't retroactively transform their cost base
and will therefore have to focus on lower volume, higher margin
businesses.
"These guys are in such a straitjacket that they don't have
that opportunity. They have tried all kinds of things ... but
none have made any money or reduced their cost base."
COMMON SENSE
When Millar joined Ryanair as financial controller in 1992
it was still struggling to compete on its services between
Ireland and Britain against Aer Lingus and British
Airways.
But the then deputy chief executive Michael O'Leary, a
fellow accountant, was already busy reinventing the airline as a
low-cost carrier modelled closely on U.S. pioneer Southwest
Airlines, just as the internal European aviation market
was being opened up to competition.
Huge success followed, but its disdain for frills became an
apparent disdain for customers, due to practices such as
charging passengers for not printing their own boarding passes
and being unduly strict on hand luggage allowances.
Ryanair only became alarmed two years ago when it saw its
profits falling at the same time as easyJet's were
soaring.
"I think we became overly rules focused ... we put a series
of rigid rules in place that were enforced even when common
sense didn't apply," Millar said.
Following a pledge by O'Leary to stop "unnecessarily pissing
people off," Ryanair has since changed such practices while
shifting its focus to also include trying to attract more
business traffic.
As a result Ryanair's share price has climbed by 50 percent
in the 16 months while easyJet's shares are up 30 percent.
But Millar insists that unlike improvements at Southwest,
the changes at the airline have still not added to the cost
base.
"Our cost price was 29 euros last year and its going to be
29 euros this year as well ... not one of the customer
experience improvements has impacted the business."
Ryanair says this 29 euros cost per passenger, excluding
fuel, compares with 52 euros at easyJet and 62 euros at
Norwegian Air Shuttle.
FUEL PRICE
Millar, who has left the airline with 280 new planes on
order and the highest credit rating in the airline industry,
also said he had no regrets about another legacy -- leaving 90
percent of fuel needs hedged to March next year at $93 per
barrel -- close to double the current price.
Hedging gave certainty on the cost base to investors and
those setting ticket prices a year in advance.
"It's not a regret at all... We've been using this strategy
since the early 90s and it's worked incredibly well for us. You
can't run a long term business on short term decisions."
($1 = 0.8610 euros)
