* Cheap financing, higher capacity cutting unit costs

* Could use cash to pay for upcoming plane deliveries

* 'Not a given' more cash for shareholders in FY17

* CFO says no bond issuance planned in coming months (Adds quotes, details)

By Conor Humphries and Victoria Bryan

DUBLIN, Jan 19 Ryanair's costs per passenger will continue to decline over the next two years, even if fuel prices stop falling, due to cheap financing and fixed costs spread over more seats, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

A collapse in fuel prices is providing a boon for airlines, but industry observers have warned that other costs often drift upwards as savings on oil boost profitability and reduce the pressure for unpopular cuts.

"I wouldn't see our costs creeping up," Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Airline Economics conference.

Ryanair's unit costs less fuel have fallen over the past two years. Asked if that would continue for the next couple of years, Sorahan said "we would hope so."

He dismissed a suggestion by rival Wizz Air that Ryanair's costs were climbing as it shifts to more premium airports in a bid to attract more business passengers.

Ryanair says its average unit cost is 29 euros and claims it is around a third lower than Wizz Air's.

"The gap is going to widen," Sorahan said.

Fixed costs such as marketing would fall on a per passenger basis as the airline increases capacity by around 8 percent a year. A deal with its largest hub, London's Stansted Airport, will cut costs per passenger as numbers grow.

A major saving is the cost of financing. Ryanair issued 850 million euros ($926 mln) of bonds this year at a cost of 1.12 percent.

That low cost was described as "quite staggering," by Jimmy Dempsey, CFO at U.S. low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines at the conference in Dublin on Tuesday.

The issue left Ryanair's net cash at 976 million euros at the end of September and Sorahan said the airline had the capacity to buy all 52 planes due for order in the year to March 2017 with cash.

"We may finance some of the aircraft out of cash ... we may top up some of that with some strategic financing," he said.

Lower fuel costs combined with a push to improve customer service has helped Ryanair deliver record profits, but Sorahan said it was "not a given" the airline would return cash to shareholders in the coming financial year.

It returned 400 million euros to shareholders in August via a share buyback and another 398 million earned from the sale of a stake in Aer Lingus in November.

"We will most likely every year or every second year do something, be it a buyback or a dividend, depending on where oil is, where the markets are," he said.

When the company does decide to return cash, it is "slightly more biased towards buybacks" than dividends, he said. ($1 = 0.9178 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Victoria Bryan and Susan Fenton)