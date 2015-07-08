COPENHAGEN, July 8 Danish trade unions have said they would launch action at airports from which Ryanair flies that would effectively stop its services after, they said, the low-cost Irish airline refused to sign up to national collective agreements.

In the latest salvo in the months-long dispute, which began before Ryanair even started flying from Copenhagen, the unions said they will refuse services such as refuelling at Copenhagen on July 18 and at two airports in Jutland on July 23.

The budget airline's policy of employing people in countries such as Denmark under the less generous terms of its home nation has angered Danish labour unions.

The unions wanted the carrier to sign a Danish collective agreement with its locally-based pilots and cabin crew. Last week a court said the unions were allowed to refuse to service Ryanair flights if the carrier did not meet that demand.

Ryanair said two days later it would re-base its single Copenhagen airplane but then agreed to fresh talks on Wednesday. Local media said the meeting lasted just eight minutes.

"Ryanair has sadly flat out refused to enter an agreement with the union and ensure their employees pay and labour terms are in accordance with the Danish labour market," said Lizette Risgaard, chairwoman of the trade union umbrella group LO.

"That's why LO now issues a second sympathy conflict warning," she said in a statement, referring to the action.

The statement represents an escalation of the dispute, which has spilled over into the twittersphere after municipalities banned their workers from using the airline for work. Previously the threat had only been for action at Copenhagen.

Ryanair began flying from there in March this year but had been flying for several years out of Billund and Aarhus, both in the west of the country, with no complaints.

Ryanair did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is unclear whether it had already re-based its Copenhagen workers out of the country and if so, whether the sympathy action would be legal in the capital. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)