BRUSSELS, July 25 Irish budget carrier Ryanair's
agreement with Finland's Tampere-Pirkkala airport is not
against EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on
Wednesday.
The airport, operated by stated-owned Finavia, refurbished a
former cargo hangar in 2002 and signed an exclusive agreement
with the Irish airline in 2003, which led to a complaint from a
competitor four years later.
The Commission said its investigation showed that the
arrangements made were not in breach of EU rules as Ryanair was
not given an unfair advantage and Finavia as well as its
subsidiary Airpro had benefited.
"This decision shows that the Commission takes full account
of business realities in the aviation sector," EU competition
commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a written statement.
