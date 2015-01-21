LONDON Jan 21 Legacy airlines such as British Airways, Air France-KLM and Lufthansa could soon start using low-cost carriers like Ryanair and easyJet to feed people onto their long-haul routes, say Ryanair executives.

Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Europe's biggest low-cost airline Ryanair, said that the days are numbered for how much longer national flag-carriers can operate intra-European flights because it was too expensive for them to compete on these point-to-point routes.

"If you go forward in Europe in the next five or 10 years, I think the low-cost carriers, mostly ourselves and easyJet will do a lot more feeding of major airlines," O'Leary said at a news conference in London on Wednesday.

British Airways, Lufthansa and Air France will instead concentrate on their more profitable long-haul routes, he said.

Lufthansa and Air France are already using their own low-cost subsidiaries to operate some of their short-haul European routes in response to competition from the budget carriers.

Ryanair's chief financial officer, Neil Sorahan, speaking in Dublin, said Ryanair would be unlikely to sign formal 'interline' agreements for feeder flights, but legacy carriers could instead schedule their long-haul flights to fit in with Ryanair's arrival times.

O'Leary said it was possible that in future Ryanair could fly into London Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport which is not currently used by budget airlines, if it were contracted to do so by British Airways, but no discussions with legacy carriers were underway.

Ryanair is already expanding into larger airports to win market share from legacy carriers but for now has ruled out flying to Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt, Europe's three largest airports, due to costs and the time it would take to turn aircraft around.

However, London Stansted Airport, Ryanair's biggest base, is in talks with airlines from the United States and the Middle East carriers about starting long-haul flights there, the airport's Managing Director Andrew Harrison said at the Ryanair event.

O'Leary said Ryanair was open to connecting with any U.S. or Gulf airline flights into Stansted, London's third busiest airport.

Meanwhile O'Leary declined to comment on British Airways owner IAG's attempt to buy Aer Lingus, the Irish national airline in which Ryanair still owns a 29.9 percent stake after its own takeover bid was blocked.

"We would clearly give due consideration to any offer that was made by anybody for our stake, but that's not necessarily that we'd be happy to sell it," O'Leary said. (Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan and Conor Humphries in Dublin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)