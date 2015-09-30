PARIS, Sept 30 Budget airline Ryanair
has applied for slots at Paris Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Orly
airports and is willing to cooperate with long-haul traditional
airlines, chief executive Michael O'Leary told French financial
daily Les Echos on Wednesday.
O'Leary said the new slots, if approved, would not be at the
expense of Beauvais airport north of Paris and added that
Ryanair also has projects at Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux and
several other French airports.
"For now it is not a matter of opening new bases there but
new lines," he was quoted as saying.
Asked about cooperation with traditional airlines, O'Leary
said Ryanair wants to develop its presence in major airports to
capture new customers and because big airports are inviting
Ryanair to come.
"It would be perfectly logical for long-haul airlines like
Air France to ask for our help to reduce their losses
on short-haul flights," he said, adding that Ryanair flights
could feed Air France at Roissy, IAG flights at Gatwick
or Lufthansa flights in Berlin.
"We have already had discussions about this topic with IAG,
TAP, Aer Lingus, Virgin Atlantic, Norwegian. I think we will be
able to announce a few deals next summer," he said.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Adrian Croft)