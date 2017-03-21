LONDON, March 21 Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair
is bringing forward the start of several new routes from
Frankfurt following high demand for tickets, it said on Tuesday,
stepping up pressure on Lufthansa.
* Ryanair said it would now start 17 routes to cities
including London, Manchester, Milan and Athens at the start of
September, rather than at the end of October.
* Airport operator Fraport last year signed up
Ryanair for routes from Frankfurt, hoping to drive passenger
growth but unleashing a row with Lufthansa, Fraport's biggest
customer, over incentives for new routes.
* Lufthansa and Fraport are in talks over fees, the two said
last week.
