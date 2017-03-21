LONDON, March 21 Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair is bringing forward the start of several new routes from Frankfurt following high demand for tickets, it said on Tuesday, stepping up pressure on Lufthansa.

* Ryanair said it would now start 17 routes to cities including London, Manchester, Milan and Athens at the start of September, rather than at the end of October.

* Airport operator Fraport last year signed up Ryanair for routes from Frankfurt, hoping to drive passenger growth but unleashing a row with Lufthansa, Fraport's biggest customer, over incentives for new routes.

* Lufthansa and Fraport are in talks over fees, the two said last week. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)