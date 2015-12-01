Mexican bank Inbursa issues 10-yr bond for $750 mln
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
LONDON Dec 1 Ryanair has launched legal proceedings against Google and online travel agent eDreams in the Irish High Court over what it says are misleading adverts for Ryanair flights, the airline said on Tuesday.
Ryanair said Google was allowing eDreams to use "misleading subdomain" www.Ryanair.eDreams.com and a web site with branding similar to Ryanair's to sell tickets at higher prices than on Ryanair's own web site.
"Following Google's refusal to stop these false advertising practices (which are in breach of Google's own code of conduct), Ryanair has been left with no alternative than to take legal proceedings against both eDreams and Google," Ryanair said in a statement.
eDreams said in an emailed statement that it "disagreed strongly" with Ryanair's position and said the legal action was an attempt to stop online travel agencies from offering consumers the best price and choice.
Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes, Greg Mahlich)
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's ANA Holdings Inc , will lease four Boeing 737-800 aircraft while it awaits delayed deliveries of the country's first commercial aircraft in 50 years, the 90-seat Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), a senior executive told Reuters.
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax