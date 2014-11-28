METALS-Copper up on China demand optimism, Fed rate decision caps
* China data reinforces idea of stronger demand (Recasts, updates prices)
DUBLIN Nov 28 Ryanair Holdings Plc
* Ryanair says 99.9 percent of shareholders vote in favour of purchase of up to 200 Boeing aircraft Further company coverage: (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
* China data reinforces idea of stronger demand (Recasts, updates prices)
NEW YORK, March 14 Paul McCartney, who has waited decades to reclaim ownership of hundreds of the Beatles' songs, should wait a little longer rather than continue his U.S. lawsuit against Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, the defendant said.
OSLO, March 14 Sweden's utility Vattenfall will use batteries supplied by BMW Group to build electricity storage at several wind power parks to provide backup when winds calm down, the company said on Tuesday.