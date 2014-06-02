LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - An upcoming roadshow for European
low-cost airline Ryanair has been met with a warm
investor reception but the borrower will likely have to field
questions about its ambitious expenditure programme and a fall
in profits, as well as contend with competing supply.
The issuer, which mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup and
Deutsche Bank last week, begins investor visits tomorrow that
will conclude on June 6 and its bond will now surface after
unrated Air France-KLM, which could pull the trigger on a rare
euro deal as soon as this week.
CFO Howard Millar told IFR that bankers had informed him
there was "a lot of excitement" about the roadshow and that the
London part had been extended from one to two days. Millar said
Ryanair was eyeing a possible seven-year issue.
This is despite the fact that the airline revealed its first
profits fall in five years last month, a drop of 8% to EUR523m
from EUR569m the year before.
As it seeks to change its image, the carrier has recently
initiated a number of measures designed to increase passenger
numbers, including the introduction of allocated seating.
And while Ryanair was awarded two corporate ratings of BBB+
from Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings earlier this year,
making it the highest rated airline in the world, it has just
embarked on a large expenditure programme to replace its stock
of aircraft.
The issuer put the final touches to a 3bn EMTN programme
last week and the proceeds from its debt capital markets
activities will be put towards paying for the 180 aircraft it
has on order from Boeing, as well as other general corporate
purposes.
STATE AID WRANGLE
The low-cost airline will also have to address investor
questions about the legal wrangling it is currently facing.
In July 2012, the European Commission (EC) decided that
Ryanair, along with Aer Lingus Group and Aer Arann, had been in
receipt of unlawful state aid from the Irish government as a
result of being an identified beneficiary of the two-tier air
travel tax in place for flights departing from Irish airports
between March 2009 and March 2011.
Ryanair appealed the EC's decision on November 14 2012, and
an appeal hearing is due to take place later this month, with a
judgment expected within six months.
Ryanair CFO Millar told IFR that the airline had "not lost a
case yet" when it came to wrangles of this nature, and that he
was confident it would win again in this instance.
Another factor potential investors will have to consider is
that Ryanair has entered into significant derivative
transactions intended to hedge its current aircraft
acquisition-related debt obligations. These derivative
transactions could have adverse effects on its operations and
financial condition, according to the base prospectus.
However, Millar argued that the derivatives were vanilla in
nature and broadly fell into two groups - cross-currency
interest rate swaps, where Ryanair swapped floating-rate notes
for fixed-rate ones - and US dollar swaps to lock in the cost of
US dollars used to fund aircraft purchases. There is also a
rolling one-year swap requirement, used for the purchase of
USD3bn worth of fuel.
"There's no caps or collars; these are just plain vanilla
swap contracts," he said.
The risk factors listed in Ryanair's prospectus also
highlighted that the airline's growth is dependent on access to
new routes, suitable airports and that, should airport access
charges increase, it could limit the airline's ability to
increase its services.
Millar said at a time when many flag-carrier airlines were
cutting back on their short-haul capacity, Ryanair was able to
take advantage. "There's enormous headroom for growth," he
added.
Investors may also want to consider a gloomy statistic from
the International Air and Transport Association, which claimed
on Monday that the entire airline industry makes less than GBP4
profit for each passenger carried in 2014.
Increasing infrastructure expenditure, inefficiencies in
control systems, taxation and regulation were cited as causes,
along with a slowdown in China's growth.
Millar told IFR that the figures for low-cost carriers, such
as itself, were far better. Last year, Ryanair made a EUR7
post-tax profit per passenger, he said.
(Reporting By Charlie Thomas, Editing by Helene Durand and
Philip Wright)