DUBLIN Jan 21 Ryanair could return to the bond market in the next 12-18 months after its debut bond in June was well received, the airline's Chief Financial Officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

"This is a market that we will come back to at some stage over the next 12-18 months," Neil Sorahan said in an interview.

After gaining an investment grade credit rating, Ryanair borrowed 850 million euros ($986.68 million) under its first bond issue in June. Sorahan said the airline had offers on that day totalling 6.4 billion euros.

"There's still a lot of people out there who wanted to get access to Ryanair debt and who didn't," he said.

He said Ryanair was well covered with its capex needs for the current year to the end of March, and was looking at various financing options for the roughly 1 billion euros in capex planned for the next financial year. ($1 = 0.8615 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Conor Humphries)