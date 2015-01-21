DUBLIN Jan 21 Ryanair could return to
the bond market in the next 12-18 months after its debut bond in
June was well received, the airline's Chief Financial Officer
told Reuters on Wednesday.
"This is a market that we will come back to at some stage
over the next 12-18 months," Neil Sorahan said in an interview.
After gaining an investment grade credit rating, Ryanair
borrowed 850 million euros ($986.68 million) under its first
bond issue in June. Sorahan said the airline had offers on that
day totalling 6.4 billion euros.
"There's still a lot of people out there who wanted to get
access to Ryanair debt and who didn't," he said.
He said Ryanair was well covered with its capex needs for
the current year to the end of March, and was looking at various
financing options for the roughly 1 billion euros in capex
planned for the next financial year.
($1 = 0.8615 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Conor Humphries)