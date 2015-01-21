(Corrects paragraph seven to say ancillary revenue per
passenger to be flat in current financial year, not total
ancillary revenue)
* CFO says lots of latent demand for Ryanair debt
By Conor Humphries and Victoria Bryan
DUBLIN, Jan 21 Ryanair could return to
the bond market in the next 12-18 months after its debut bond in
June was well received, the airline's chief financial officer
told Reuters on Wednesday.
"This is a market that we will come back to at some stage
over the next 12-18 months," Neil Sorahan said in an interview.
After gaining an investment grade credit rating, Ryanair
borrowed 850 million euros ($986.68 million) in its first bond
issue in June. Sorahan said the airline had offers on that day
totalling 6.4 billion euros.
"There's still a lot of people out there who wanted to get
access to Ryanair debt and who didn't," he said.
He said Ryanair was well covered with its capex needs for
the current year to the end of March, and was looking at various
financing options for the roughly 1 billion euros in capex
planned for the next financial year.
Ryanair is reaping the benefits of a strategy shift to be
nicer to customers, cutting some of its charges, providing free
allocated seating and allowing passengers to take two bags into
the cabin.
Sorahan said ancillary revenues, which grew 17 percent to
1.25 billion euros in the last financial year, would therefore
be flat per passenger this year as Ryanair loses out on some of
that revenue, but that additional costs incurred such as for
marketing were being offset by winning more passengers to fill
its planes.
Ryanair reported a 20 percent rise in passenger numbers for
December, sending its shares to an all-time high.
"The biggest cost was a lot of the fees we gave up, like the
boarding cards, the bags at the gate. But we're getting it back
in passenger numbers," Sorahan said.
He said the airline expected its load factor for the 2014/15
financial year will be 87 percent, compared with 82 percent for
the previous year.
($1 = 0.8615 euros)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)