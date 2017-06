DUBLIN Jan 24 Ryanair expects average fares to continue to fall by between 1 and 3 percent in the financial year to the end of March 2018, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

"Next year I would expect to be down again, particularly with weaker sterling, but hopefully it will be down 1, 2 or 3 percent - low single digits," he told journalists in Dublin. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)