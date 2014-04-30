FRANKFURT, April 30 Germany's top court on Wednesday reversed an appeal court ruling that had found in favour of Ryanair in its battle to stop a travel website from "screen-scraping" information from the airline's official site to sell Ryanair tickets.

After a local court initially rejected Ryanair's claim that Cheaptickets was misusing its booking system and harming its direct selling of tickets, a higher Hamburg court ruled that the airline had a case for unfair competition and injunctive relief, a form of damages whereby the defendant is told to cease a certain behaviour.

The Federal Court of Justice, however, said on Wednesday that the travel portal's business model promoted price transparency and helped customers to find the cheapest flights.

The federal court said that the Hamburg court would now have to review the case again and investigate whether Ryanair had legitimate claims on the grounds of misleading customers.

Ryanair said it would not comment on pending legal matters.

Cheaptickets.de is part of Travix, which bills itself as the largest online travel company in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Norbert Demuth, Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by David Goodman)