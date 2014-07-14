DUBLIN, July 14 Ryanair has no plans to
cut its profit forecast for the current financial year despite
profit warnings by rivals Air France-KLM and Lufthansa
, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday.
"We see no reason to change the range of our guidance for the
coming year," O'Leary said in an interview. "Forward bookings
are running about 7 percent ahead of where they were this time
last year."
Ryanair in May forecast that it would make a profit of
between 580 million euros million)and 620 million euros
($791.15-$845.71 million) in the year to March 2015. The airline
is due to release quarterly financial results for the three
months to the end of June on July 28.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)