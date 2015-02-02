DUBLIN Feb 2 Ryanair Holdings Plc
raised its profit forecast for the third time in as many months
on Monday as costs fell and traffic grew, but it cautioned that
profit growth will be modest next year as rivals' cheaper fuel
push fares down.
Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers,
expects to make a profit of between 840 million euros and 850
million euros ($949.3-$960.6 million) for the year ending in
March, up from a previous forecast of 810 million to 830 million
euros.
For the three months to December, the Irish airline earned
49 million euros after tax, better than a forecast of 30 million
euros in a poll of analysts conducted by the company and the 35
million euro loss a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8849 euro)
