DUBLIN Feb 2 Ryanair Holdings Plc raised its profit forecast for the third time in as many months on Monday as costs fell and traffic grew, but it cautioned that profit growth will be modest next year as rivals' cheaper fuel push fares down.

Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, expects to make a profit of between 840 million euros and 850 million euros ($949.3-$960.6 million) for the year ending in March, up from a previous forecast of 810 million to 830 million euros.

For the three months to December, the Irish airline earned 49 million euros after tax, better than a forecast of 30 million euros in a poll of analysts conducted by the company and the 35 million euro loss a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8849 euro) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Anand Basu)