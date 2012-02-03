* Says four planes will cary 2 million passengers per year
from Budapest
* Increases Budapest capacity to 31 routes from five
DUBLIN Feb 3 Irish low-cost airline
Ryanair announced 26 new routes from Budapest on Friday in a
move to capitalise on the grounding of Hungarian airline Malev
over unpaid debts.
Hungarian flag-carrier Malev ceased operating
early on Friday, ending 66 years of almost continuous service,
after its planes were held overseas for unpaid debts.
Ryanair, which in January announced plans to fly five routes
from Budapest, has increased that to 31, most of which will be
operating by April, the company said in a statement.
It said it will base four aircraft at Budapest and carry up
to 2 million passengers per year.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Callus)