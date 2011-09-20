Sept 20 Irish budget carrier Ryanair would only be interested in buying Boeing's 737 MAX jetliner if the upgraded narrowbody jet provided "material" fuel savings, Finance Director Howard Millar said.

Boeing has announced plans to upgrade its best-selling passenger jet to match a project by rival Airbus to put new engines on its competing A320.

"I don't know anything about it, neither the size nor the weight. Boeing have said they will produce this information in October or November," he said on the sidelines of an ISTAT air finance conference.

Ryanair, Boeing's biggest customer outside the United States, would have preferred Boeing to offer a completely new aircraft rather than an upgrade to the existing model, he said.

Asked what gains in efficiency it would take for Ryanair to buy the upgraded 737 MAX, he said, "It has to be material, somewhere near 10 percent."

There is no timeline for future Ryanair aircraft purchases, Millar added.

(Reporting By Tim Hepher; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)