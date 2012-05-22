* Aer Lingus wants OFT to force Ryanair to divest 30 pct
stake
* Court of appeal rules OFT probe is "in time"
* Ryanair says will appeal decision to supreme court
LONDON, May 22 Ryanair faced increased
pressure to sell its minority stake in rival Aer Lingus
at a loss after a British court on Tuesday gave the competition
regulator the green light to probe whether the stake is curbing
competition.
Britain's Office of Fair Trading last year launched a probe
into whether Ryanair's 29.8 percent holding in Aer Lingus gave
it the power to influence the former state carrier's commercial
policy and hampered competition.
The Court of Appeal on Tuesday rejected an attempt by
Ryanair to challenge the OFT move, saying the investigation was
"in time" despite the fact that Ryanair began to build up its
stake in 2006, the two airlines said.
Ryanair said it would appeal the decision to the supreme
court.
Ryanair mounted a public takeover for all of Aer Lingus in
October 2006, but the European Commission investigated the bid
and decided to prohibit it in June 2007.
The commission ruled, however, that Ryanair could not be
forced to sell its stake, since Ryanair did not have de facto or
de jure control of Aer Lingus.
The OFT says it is investigating whether the stake would
harm UK consumers as both airlines have significant operations
in the United Kingdom.
It does not have the power to force Ryanair to divest its
stake, but it can refer its decision to the competition
commission, which can order divestments.
Aer Lingus' share price is less than half the level it was
when Ryanair began building up its stake in 2006 and would
likely face a heavy loss if it sold its stake.
Aer Lingus welcomed Tuesday's court of appeal decision,
saying Ryanair's stake in a key competitor was "contrary to the
interests of consumers and the majority of our shareholders."
