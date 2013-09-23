(Corrects paragraph 19 to read "Davy Research", not "Goodbody")
* First time Ryanair has admitted customer service problem
* O'Leary says culture linked to 'personality deformities'
* Airline to overhaul web site, set up new complaints
channels
* Says to be more lenient on fines for oversized baggage
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Sept 20 Ryanair, Europe's
biggest budget airline, has promised to transform its "abrupt
culture" in a bid to win customers from costlier rivals,
admitting for the first time that a reputation for treating its
passengers badly might have become a problem.
The Irish firm, this week voted the worst of the 100 biggest
brands serving the British market by readers of consumer
magazine Which?, said on Friday it would become more lenient on
fining customers over bag sizes and overhaul the way it
communicates.
"We should try to eliminate things that unnecessarily piss
people off," Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told the company's
annual general meeting, after several shareholders complained
about the impact of customer service on sales.
He said the company would overhaul its web site, set up a
new team to respond to emails and stop fining customers whose
carry-on baggage exceeds minimum sizes by a matter of
millimetres.
"A lot of those customer services elements don't cost a lot
of money ... It's something we are committed to addressing over
the coming year," O'Leary said.
While Ryanair's obsessive focus on cost cutting has enabled
it to become one of the world's largest airlines, flying more
scheduled international passengers last year than any other
airline, shareholders complained that the company's reputation
for poor customer service was limiting its room for growth.
"I have seen people crying at boarding gates," said private
shareholder Owen O'Reilly. "There is simply something wrong
there that needs to be addressed."
O'Leary, who for years has scoffed at complaints about
customer service, citing statistics about revenue growth and
on-time departures, nodded sheepishly as other shareholders
chimed in with anecdotes about family members refusing to fly
Ryanair and verbal attacks they had suffered at dinner parties.
"I am very happy to take the blame or responsibility if we
have a macho or abrupt culture. Some of that may well be my own
personal character deformities," O'Leary said.
He said no significant management changes were planned
during the roll-out of the new customer service model and he had
no intention of stepping down after shareholders pinned much of
the blame on him for the company's abrupt style.
O'Leary said he was personally irritated by the fact that
some Ryanair staff fined customers when their carry-on baggage
was slightly above the maximum size, which along with charges
for not printing out boarding passes, is one of the biggest
bugbears cited by many customers.
He said management would now be encouraging staff to be more
lenient with customers on bag size.
"If it's a millimetre over size, get on with it. We are not
trying to penalise people for the sake of a millimetre, he said.
A company spokesman later denied recent media reports which
alleged that staff can earn bonuses for charging passengers for
oversized hand luggage, saying Ryanair staff do not receive any
incentives for levying such charges.
O'Leary denied that the move to change the airline's culture
was a reaction to competitive pressures.
But he admitted that rivals like easyJet, Ryanair's
largest low-cost competitor, were basing their entire public
relations strategy around the fact that their customer service
was seen to be better than Ryanair's.
A front-page headline in Ireland's Daily Mail newspaper on
the morning of the shareholder meeting said, "Ryanair sinks to
new low", after a Dublin surgeon was charged 188 euros to
reschedule a flight days after his entire family was killed in a
fire in England.
O'Leary apologised, said the customer would be refunded, and
promised to deal more quickly with similar cases in future.
"They aren't changing their fundamental business model, but
this is significant. There is clearly low-hanging fruit because
of perceptions in some markets," said Davy Research analyst
Stephen Furlong.
"There is a bit of a lull before Ryanair's next plane
delivery so they seem to have decided to put some time and
energy into improving things around the edges," he said.
Ryanair's shares were up 0.2 percent at 6.30 euros at 1209
GMT on Friday.
