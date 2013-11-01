* O'Leary says 'no grand transformation' planned
* Says bulk of customer service changes already announced
* Says airline to benefit from falling costs
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Nov 1 Budget airline Ryanair has
no plans to radically overhaul the way it is managed and has
already unveiled most of the promised customer service
improvements in an effort to improve its image, Chief Executive
Michael O'Leary told Reuters.
The charismatic but often outspoken O'Leary has said he
wants to overhaul an "abrupt culture" at Europe's biggest
airline, famous for its no-frills service and extra charges that
have annoyed many flyers.
Having said in September he took responsibility for the
impact of "personal character deformities" on how the company
was managed, O'Leary now says that comment was tongue in cheek.
The revamp, he said, would not go significantly beyond the
overhaul of its website and a series of fee cuts announced in
recent weeks.
"There's no grand transformation," said O'Leary, who has
been regularly accused of treating customers, staff and
regulators in an abrasive manner.
"I don't understand why ... there is this kind of impression
we have had some Pauline conversion here to customer service,"
he said, referring to commentators comparing his comments at
Ryanair's annual meeting with the biblical conversion of St.
Paul on the road to Damascus.
"We have always had brilliant customer service."
Since the AGM, Ryanair has addressed major gripes by halving
the cost of checking bags, slashing the fee for reprinting
boarding passes and allowing a small second carry-on bag for
free.
It also rolled out a major overhaul of its website to cut
pop-ups and a security puzzle that customers had to complete to
prove they were not automated users trawling the site.
But O'Leary has continued his trademark use of bad language
and jibes at customers, joking on Twitter that he would break a
customer's ankle if she didn't fly again soon with Ryanair and
saying the airline's planes were powered by his "bulls**t".
And the airline has since started legal action against a
pilot group fighting for union recognition, the latest in a
stream of court cases that have also targeted media and
regulators.
Asked if the drive to become nicer might include fewer court
cases and better treatment of staff, he rejected the idea that
Ryanair needed to change.
"We've always been nicer," he said. "We've always offered
people lower fares than any other airline."
On Monday Ryanair is due to announce first-half results
after saying in September it would miss its annual profit
target, its first profit warning in a decade.
O'Leary said some people appeared, however, to be
underestimating a series of cost reductions on profitability,
including expected falls in fuel prices and deals with London's
Stansted airport and Warsaw's Modlin.
"People are missing very significant cost reductions coming
through," he said.
A company poll of analysts is forecasting a profit of 605
million euros in the six months to September.
(Editing by Will Waterman)