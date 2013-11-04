* Cuts profit forecast to 510 mln euros from 570 mln euros
* Says fares to fall by about 10 percent this winter
* All seats to be allocated in big change to no-frills model
* CEO says competitors will be hit harder
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Nov 4 Budget airline Ryanair
warned that annual profit is set to fall for the first time in
five years and announced another departure from its no-frills
business model as it contends with intense price competition in
Europe.
Two months after delivering its first profit warning in a
decade, the Irish carrier cut its forecast further for the year
to March, to about 510 million euros ($688 million) from 570
million euros, with weak demand pushing down average fares by
about 10 percent this winter.
The weak numbers coincide with Ryanair's efforts to attract
premium passengers from low-cost rivals such as easyJet
and Norwegian in a big strategy shift announced after
the September profit warning, including a series of radical
customer service improvements.
Europes' biggest airline in terms of passenger numbers
admitted that its "abrupt culture" might have become a problem.
On Monday it continued the shift by saying it will now allocate
all seats on its planes, ending the often frenzied boarding
scramble.
Chief Executive Michael O'Leary remained in typically
ebullient mood on Monday, saying that passenger numbers and
on-board spending are strong but that there is weak demand for
air travel across Europe.
"People are characterising this as 'what's gone wrong?'
Nothing! We are booming ahead," he said in a conference call,
citing October passenger numbers up 6 percent from a year ago.
"There is a weaker pricing environment out there. Get over
it. Wherever that pricing falls, it will be significantly below
what our competitors can withstand."
O'Leary said that he expects the weakness to prove
temporary, but conceded that a "catastrophic" fall in pricing
over the coming year could force the company to reconsider a
promised share buyback due by the end of 2015.
Ryanair shares were down 11.9 percent by 1304 GMT, against a
4 percent decline for rival easyJet and the ThomsonReuters EU
Airlines Index.
DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT
"This is weak and disappointing profitability guidance from
Ryanair, indicating that the airline is experiencing a more
difficult operating environment than several of its peers,"
Merrion Stockbrokers analyst David Holohan said.
O'Leary, however, said that the customer service changes
would eliminate perceived advantages for its rivals within three
or four months, allowing Ryanair to beat them on cost.
Chief Financial Officer Howard Millar warned that the
changes would not be instant and would not have a significant
impact on the current year.
The airline met analysts' forecasts with a profit of 602
million euros for the six months to Sept. 30, up 1 percent year
on year.
Analysts said there could be some upside in the 2014/15
financial year, which includes two Easter periods and should
also benefit from recent cuts to charges at key airports and
lower fuel prices.
Several competitors, including Norwegian and Aer Lingus
, have also warned of strong competition pushing down
prices.
Though Britain's easyJet last week nudged up its pretax
profit for the 12 months to September, it has not yet released
figures for the October-March period.