DUBLIN Jan 9 Ryanair will
introduce a 25 euro cents ($0.32) levy on every seat booked from
next week to cover the expected 18-20 million euro cost for
carbon permits it needs this year under a new European Union
emissions trading scheme.
Europe's largest budget airline on Monday followed U.S.
group Delta Air Lines and Deutsche Lufthansa,
Germany's biggest carrier, in passing costs onto customers.
"We do not agree with it and we do not believe there will be
any environmental benefit," a Ryanair spokesman told Reuters.
Under plans to tackle climate change, airlines touching down
or taking off in the 27-nation European Union and three
neighbouring nations must account for their CO2 emissions as
part of an expansion of the world's largest carbon market.
Airlines and their associations have balked at the scheme
and even challenged it in court, saying it further burdened an
industry saddled with soaring fuel prices, fierce competition
and national taxes.
Global airlines group IATA has estimated the annual
industry-wide cost of the ETS will rise to 2.8 billion euros by
2020 from 900 million this year.
Europe's highest court last month backed the scheme, meaning
all airlines will have to pay for emissions permits, drawing
anger from the United States and China.
