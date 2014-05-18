BERLIN May 18 Low-cost carrier Ryanair plans to offer flights to the United States by 2019 and will lure long-distance passengers with very cheap prices, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing chief executive Michael O'Leary.

"We will start with this as soon as we get the planes," O'Leary told the newspaper in an interview.

New aircraft are currently too expensive and out of stock due to heavy orders by Gulf airlines such as Emirates , the CEO said.

Tickets for U.S.-bound flights could be sold at a net price of 10 euros, excluding extra costs for luggage, food and entertainment, O'Leary said, insisting that the offer was not a marketing stunt to grab public attention.

"We have a finished business plan (for long-distance routes) in the drawer," he said.

Competition among European discount carriers is intensifying, with Norwegian Air offering long-distance flights and EasyJet adding planes. Ryanair said last month it was planning to expand at Cologne airport.

