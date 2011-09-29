DUBLIN, Sept 29 Europe's largest budget airline Ryanair expects passenger numbers to increase by 11 percent to 80 million per year over the next two years, CEO Michael O'Leary said on Thursday.

Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, O'Leary said all the growth would be organic and no acquisitions were planned in the next two years.

The airline has hedged its fuel bill by 90 pct hedged for 2012 fuel at $820 per tonne and 57 percent hedged at $999 per tonne of fuel in 2013.

He said the airline's forecast for 2012 profit after tax was unchanged at 400 million euros.

He said he hoped the airline's 29 percent stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus could sell for up to 1 euro per share, up from 63 cents per share today.