DUBLIN, April 19 Ryanair expects to make a large plane order of between 200 and 400 aircraft in 2015 or 2016, CEO Michael O'Leary said on Thursday.

The airline will need to make a significant order by the end of 2016 to fulfil its target of doubling its capacity to around 150 million passengers per year, but an order before the end of 2014 is unlikely, O'Leary told journalists. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)