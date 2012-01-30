DUBLIN Jan 30 Ryanair :

* increases FY net profit guidance to 480 mln eur from 440 mln euros

* posts Q3 net profit of 15 mln eurs in (vs. analyst forecast of 16 mln loss)

* Q3 revenue 844 mln eur (analyst forecast 819 mln euros)

* Q3 traffic fell 2 pct y/y, average fares rose 17 pct

* FY13 90pct hedged at $99 per barrel of fuel; 70 pct hedged for H2 at $100 per barrel

* 2013 fuel bill to increase by 350 mln euros, significant cost challenge

* to hold egm to approve buy-back of up to 5 pct of issued share capital

* sees opportunities to boost capacity in Spain following Spanair collapse - CFO

* CFO says on track to pay FY2013 dividend, no commitments beyond that (Reporting by Conor Humphries)