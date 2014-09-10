DUBLIN, Sept 10 Ryanair expects its load factor for 2014 to increase by 4 percentage points to 86 percent compared with last year thanks to improved customer service and selling tickets further in advance, Chief Financial Officer Howard Millar said on Wednesday.

Forward bookings are up by between 4 and 5 percent compared with last year in November, December and January, Millar told journalists at a briefing in Dublin.

Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary told the same briefing he would continue to pursue a take-over of Cyprus Air, but that he thought "on balance" that Greek rival Aegean was more likely to succeed. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Susan Thomas)