DUBLIN, Sept 10 Ryanair expects its load
factor for 2014 to increase by 4 percentage points to 86 percent
compared with last year thanks to improved customer service and
selling tickets further in advance, Chief Financial Officer
Howard Millar said on Wednesday.
Forward bookings are up by between 4 and 5 percent compared
with last year in November, December and January, Millar told
journalists at a briefing in Dublin.
Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary told the same
briefing he would continue to pursue a take-over of Cyprus Air,
but that he thought "on balance" that Greek rival Aegean
was more likely to succeed.
