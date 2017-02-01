JERUSALEM Feb 1 Ryanair is adding 15
new routes between Europe and Israel to cater for Europeans
seeking a milder climate in the winter, the Irish low-cost
carrier said on Wednesday.
Europe's largest airline entered the Israeli market in late
2015 with seasonal flights between October and March from
Budapest, Bratislava, Krakow in Poland and Kaunas in Lithuania
to Ovda Airport, which is north of the Red Sea resort Eilat.
Ryanair said these routes, which came after Israel signed an
Open Skies agreement with the European Union in 2012, were
"performing well". The deal has led to a 30 percent increase in
flights to Tel Aviv the past three years.
From October 2017, Ryanair will add twice weekly flights to
Ovda Airport from Baden Baden, Berlin, Brussels, Frankfurt,
Milan and Polish cities Warsaw, Gdansk and Poznan.
It will also add seven new routes to Ben Gurion
International Airport near Tel Aviv from Baden Baden, Gdansk,
Milan, Poznan, Krakow and Wroclaw in Poland and Paphos in
Cyprus.
David O'Brien, Ryanair's chief commercial officer, said the
airline was working with Israel's Tourism Ministry to "establish
Eilat as a viable alternative to competing sunshine destinations
in Europe."
Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said the significant expansion
of Ryanair should cut the cost of fares to and from Israel,
while "expressing great confidence in Israeli tourism."
The ministry offers subsidies to encourage low cost airlines
to fly to Israel.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Keith Weir)