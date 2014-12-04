DUBLIN Dec 4 Ryanair raised its full-year profit guidance to between 810 million and 830 million euros from 750 million to 770 million after its passenger numbers jumped 22 percent in November.

The Irish airline, which just last month raised its profit forecast by almost 20 percent, attributed the stronger-than-expected performance to improvements in its customer services, a stronger forward booking strategy and substantial fare and unit cost advantage over all other European airlines.

Its load factor, a measures of how effectively it filled seats during the month, also rose by seven percentage points.

Ryanair added that its final full-year profit would still be heavily reliant on bookings and yields in its January-March fourth quarter over which it said it "presently has very little visibility". (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)