* Ryanair increases profit forecast to 810-830 mln euros
* Attributes rise to customer service, new high-frequency
routes
* Full year passenger forecast up 1 mln; Shares up as much
as 9 percent
(adds performance of new routes, margin performance, oil price)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Dec 4 Ryanair raised its profit
forecast for the second time in a month on Thursday following a
22 percent jump in passenger numbers in November as new
high-frequency routes to mainstream European airports proved
popular.
Since a pledge last year by outspoken Chief Executive
Michael O'Leary to stop "unnecessarily pissing people off,"
Ryanair has also shifted its focus to business travellers while
cutting use of small regional airports.
Ryanair said that despite increasing its seat capacity by 13
percent in the month and opening a large number of new routes
aimed at business customers, it increased its load factor, an
indication of the number of seats sold as a percentage of
capacity, by seven percentage points to 88 percent.
That performance was described as "phenomenal" by Davy
Stockbrokers.
Goodbody analyst Mark Simpson said the higher load factor
could "provide surprises to the upside" on operating margins in
the coming months. Ryanair's operaging margin was 16.4 percent
over the last 12 months compared to a 4 percent industry
average, according to ThomsonReuters data.
Ryanair expects to make a profit of between 810 million and
830 million euros for the year ending next March, having last
month increased the after-tax profit forecast by almost 20
percent to 750-770 million euros.
Shares in the firm, Europe's largest low-cost carrier, were
up 7.8 percent at 9.4 euros by 1036 GMT, and up about 60 percent
in the past 12 months.
Ryanair said better customer service and a drive to sell
more tickets earlier helped its performance while its
industry-leading cost base means it can undercut
rivals.
Ryanair's largest low-cost rival, easyJet on
Thursday reported passenger numbers up 3 percent in November,
while smaller Irish rival Aer Lingus said short-haul
passengers were down 9 percent.
Ryanair highlighted the success of new three-times daily
routes from Dublin to Brussels and from London to Glasgow and
Edinburgh, both of which are aimed at business passengers.
New twice-daily internal flights in Poland to compete with
LOT and three-times daily flights from Lisbon to London
to take on TAP were also singled out.
The focus on service by Ryanair and budget rival easyJet
has increased the pressure on higher cost "full-service"
airlines like Air France-KLM and Lufthansa.
The German airline's board approved plans on Wednesday to
expand its budget flight operations.
Ryanair has said it does not expect significant upside in
profitability from the recent fall in the oil price as it is
hedged for 90 percent of its fuel to March 2016.
(Additional reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg
Mahlich and Elaine Hardcastle)