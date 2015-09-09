DUBLIN, Sept 9 Ryanair hiked its annual profit forecast by 25 percent on Wednesday after its summer performance was boosted by bad weather in northern Europe and the strength of the British pound.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest by international passenger numbers, said it now expects net profit for the 12 months through March 2016 to be between 1.175 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and 1.225 billion, up from an earlier forecast of 940 million to 970 million.

