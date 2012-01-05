DUBLIN Jan 5 Ryanair carried 4.8 million passengers in December, 5 percent less than a year ago, Europe's largest budget airline said on Thursday after it grounded 80 aircraft to avoid flying routes made unprofitable by high fuel prices.

The Irish company said its 2011/2012 winter traffic was expected to fall by around 5 percent due to the decision to ground planes.

Ryanair said its December load factor -- a measure of how well a carrier is selling available seats -- was 79 percent, down 1 percentage point from a year ago.

last year overall Ryanair carried 76.4 million passengers and had a load factor of 82 percent. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Holmes)