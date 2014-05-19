DUBLIN May 19 Ryanair :

* FY2014 profit 523 mln eur (guidance 500-520 mln; poll f'cast 515 mln)

* Sees net profit in 2015 of 580-620 mln euros (poll f'cast 634 mln eur), 'heavily qualified' by zero visibility in H2 yields

* Says average fares to increase up to 2 pct in FY15; 6pct increase in H1, fall of 6-8 pct in H2

* CFO says sees bond sale of over 500 mln eur by October, subject to market conditions

* FY14 revenue 5.037 bln eur (poll 5.014 billion) ; 4 pct fall in average fares offset by 17 pct increase in ancillary revenues

* 90 pct hedged for fuel in fy15 at $960 per tonne; 13 pct of our FY16 fuel at approx. $94 per barrel

* Remains committed to returning a further 500m eur to shareholders in Q4 via a special dividend subject to agm approval

* Sees FY15 traffic increase 4 pct to 84.6 mln passengers; load factor up 2 pct to 85 pct (Reporting by Conor Humphries)