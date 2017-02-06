UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
DUBLIN Feb 6 Ryanair is assuming average fares will fall by about 5 percent as it prepares its annual budget but "does not have a clue" how they will actually perform, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday.
"We are working on budgets for full year (to March 31) 2018 where we are assuming a yield decline of something of the order of 5 percent, but that is a guess. We hope it will be less than that... it might be worse than that," O'Leary said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, June 16 Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset.
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)