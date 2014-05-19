DUBLIN May 19 Ryanair Holdings PLC announced its first decline in annual profit in five years on Monday and warned of weak fares in the coming winter as the delivery of new planes gives it more seats to sell.

But higher charges for extras like carry-on baggage and on-board refreshments will lift profit by between 10 and 20 percent in the year to March 2015, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers said.

Ryanair reported a net profit for the 12 months to March of 523 million euros ($716.74 million), just ahead of a consensus forecast of 515 million euros in a poll of more than 20 analysts, but well behind the record 569 million euros posted last year.

Profit should bounce back to between 580 million euros and 620 million euros next year, the company said, compared to a consensus forecast of 634 million.

The company's shares closed on Friday at 6.35 euros, 19 percent below their all-time high hit last year before profit warnings in September and November, the first reported by the airline in a decade.

