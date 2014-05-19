DUBLIN May 19 Ryanair Holdings PLC
announced its first decline in annual profit in five years on
Monday and warned of weak fares in the coming winter as the
delivery of new planes gives it more seats to sell.
But higher charges for extras like carry-on baggage and
on-board refreshments will lift profit by between 10 and 20
percent in the year to March 2015, Europe's largest airline by
passenger numbers said.
Ryanair reported a net profit for the 12 months to March of
523 million euros ($716.74 million), just ahead of a consensus
forecast of 515 million euros in a poll of more than 20
analysts, but well behind the record 569 million euros posted
last year.
Profit should bounce back to between 580 million euros and
620 million euros next year, the company said, compared to a
consensus forecast of 634 million.
The company's shares closed on Friday at 6.35 euros, 19
percent below their all-time high hit last year before profit
warnings in September and November, the first reported by the
airline in a decade.
($1 = 0.7297 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Matt Driskill)