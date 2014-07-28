Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
DUBLIN, July 28 Ryanair boosted its annual profit guidance on Monday after booking a better-than-expected first quarter in which net income rose 152 percent from a year earlier.
The Irish airline raised its forecast for full year profit to between 620 million euros and 650 million euros in the year to March 2015, up from a range of 580 million euros to 620 million euros previously.
For the three months to June, it earned 197 million euros after tax, better than a forecast of 157 million euros in a poll of analysts conducted by the company and the 78 million euros it made a year ago. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.